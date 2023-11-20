Barstool's Portnoy Deducts Points During Warminster Pizza Review For 'Insulting' Marketing

At least that's what Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy said about HG Bucks Bagels in Warminster, where he stopped for a One Bite pizza review last week.

The bagel shop markets itself as having the CT-style pies: "It's a weird scene in there," Portnoy said before biting into a slice, and famously taking more than one.

"It's good pizza but don't insult me and don't insult New Haven," Portnoy said. "Having said all that, it's pretty good."

His rating? 7.7 — with a .2 deduction for saying it's a New Haven-style pizza when it's not.

HG Bagels at 1179 York Road specializes in fresh-baked bagels, breakfast sandwiches and coal-fired pizza.

After Portnoy's visit, HG Bagels in a Facebook post said they're going to have to take down the New Haven-style pizza sign. Unclear whether or not they have yet to do that.

