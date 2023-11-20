Fair 37°

SHARE

Barstool's Portnoy Deducts Points During Warminster Pizza Review For 'Insulting' Marketing

Let's get one thing straight: It's not New Haven-style pizza.

Dave stops at HG Bucks Bagels, who claims New Haven-style pizza.

 Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

At least that's what Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy said about HG Bucks Bagels in Warminster, where he stopped for a One Bite pizza review last week.

The bagel shop markets itself as having the CT-style pies: "It's a weird scene in there," Portnoy said before biting into a slice, and famously taking more than one.

"It's good pizza but don't insult me and don't insult New Haven," Portnoy said. "Having said all that, it's pretty good."

His rating? 7.7 — with a .2 deduction for saying it's a New Haven-style pizza when it's not.

HG Bagels at 1179 York Road specializes in fresh-baked bagels, breakfast sandwiches and coal-fired pizza.

After Portnoy's visit, HG Bagels in a Facebook post said they're going to have to take down the New Haven-style pizza sign. Unclear whether or not they have yet to do that.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE