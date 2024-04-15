Takeira Hester was arrested approximately seven hours after she slashed a 1-year-old boy in the forearm at 300 South 18th Street on Saturday, April 13.

While the incident happened outside of Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel (BZBI), the synagogue told 6abc the incident was not an anti-Semitic attack.

Hester was arrested on the 400 block of North 63rd Street at 7:19 p.m., and has been charged with several counts of murder-attempt to commit, aggravated assault, PIC, simple assault and REAP, city police said.

The baby is in stable condition.

