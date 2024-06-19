Arrest Made In Springfield OD Death Nearly 2 Years Later, Police Say

Following an "extremely lengthy" investigation with Springfield police and Bucks County detectives, William Wright, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, June 18, Springfield police said.

Police said only that the arrest stems from a death investigation at the Scenic View Apartments nearly two years ago.

Wright was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, involuntary manslaughter, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.

Wright was arrested, arraigned, and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.

