Arrest Made In Shooting That Left Philadelphia Officer Critical

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that left a Philadelphia police officer in critical condition.

Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez has been charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and more.

According to 6abc, the officer and his partner were conducting a traffic stop on the 3500 block of F Street in Kensington when Vazquez fired three shots while fleeing from the scene around 8 p.m.

He was also charged with tampering of evidence, obstruction, giving a false ID to police, and more.

