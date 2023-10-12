A Few Clouds 71°

Armored Truck Driver Shot Outside Philadelphia Bank

The driver of an armored truck is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest in South Philadelphia on Thursday, Oct. 12. 

Scene from the shooting near Bank of America, 1950 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia Photo Credit: Citizen.App
It happened on the 1900 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard near the Bank of America at Columbus Commons, PPD told Daily Voice. 

The 24-year-old Brinks employee was hit around 2:30 p.m. and rushed to Jefferson Hospital, they said. 

Footage from the scene posted to the Citizen app showed an armored Brinks truck parked behind police tape near the bank's drive-through window. 

It's not clear if anything was stolen from the truck. 

