Represented by UNITE Here Local 274, food service workers from Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park picketed at the Aramark headquarters on Market Street in Center City on Wednesday, June 12.

Among their demands, access to health insurance and higher wages.

Sen. Nikil Saval was reportedly among 50 protestors arrested, according to various news outlets including NBC10.

"The labor of Unite Here Philadelphia workers is a crucial part of what makes Philadelphia great. They work year-round—in the blistering cold, in the sweltering heat—to ensure Philly’s residents and visitors enjoy the best possible experiences," the senator said.

"And in return, Aramark has repeatedly devalued their labor, leaving them forced to choose between feeding their families, keeping their homes, or seeking potentially lifesaving medical care.

"I refuse to let workers in my district be mistreated by a wealthy corporation that gets richer every year from exploiting their labor. Their fight is my fight. I’m with them until they’re paid the wages and benefits they deserve. #OneJobShouldBeEnough."

In a statement issued to Fox29, Aramark said:

"We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate. We have had several meetings with the bargaining committee in an effort to reach a new agreement. We intend to keep working toward a settlement that works for everyone."

