Active Shooter: Multiple People Shot In Eastern PA, Police Say (Developing)

UPDATE: Police ID gunman in triple Falls Township shooting.

Several people were shot and it was unclear if the incident was random or targeted, police in Middletown said. Police did not say where it happened.

"Police are asking residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows," police said.

Nearby Middletown Township police said that there were "several" gunshot victims and that they were monitoring the traffic and township borders.

"It does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits," the said.

"HOWEVER - this is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions. Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice."

The mall, Target, and Sesame Place were ordered closed until further notice.

