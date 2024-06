The pictured men walked into the 1483 W Street Road 7-Eleven just after midnight on Saturday, June 8, authorities said.

They robbed the clerk at knifepoint and made off with "various items," police said.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call Warminster police at 215-672-1000 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

