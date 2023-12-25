Fog 41°

6-Year-Old Placed On Wrong Philadelphia Flight To Florida By Spirit Airlines: Reports

Spirit Airlines is taking the blame for placing a 6-year-old boy flying solo on the wrong Florida-bound flight out of Philadelphia, CNN and WINK-TV report.

 Photo Credit: Spirit Airlines
The boy was supposed to fly to Orlando to meet his grandmother from Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 21, according to WINK-TV.

Instead, he was "incorrectly boarded" onto a flight to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, said WINK-TV and CNN.

Maria Ramos, who identified herself as the boy's grandmother to WINK-TV, said she panicked when her grandson didn't get off the flight but soon got a call from him saying he had landed — 160 miles away.

Daily Voice has reached out to Spirit Airlines inquiring how the mixup happened. The airline emailed statements to several news outlets including CNN, apologizing and taking responsibility for the mixup.

