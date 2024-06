Authorities said the 59-year-old's 2007 Chevrolet lost control on the 1100 block of Welsh Road.

His car struck a wall then continued westbound on the sidewalk before coming to a rest in the roadway, police said. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 2:40 a.m.

Authorities did not release his name.

An investigation is ongoing, they added.

