Meet Lauren Maenner, a model with Philadelphia roots who grew up vacationing at the Jersey Shore.

Her boyfriend? 49ers defensive end, 26-year-old Nick Bosa (not Taylor Swift's boyfriend's teammate).

It's not immediately clear when the athlete and the model started dating, but Maenner, also 26, hinted at it when the 49ers played the Eagles last December.

"Haha this is awkward," the longtime Eagles fan captioned the photo, in which she's wearing the rusher's number on her chest.

Maenner graduated from Temple University in 2020 with her bachelor’s in public relations, advertising, and applied communications, her LinkedIn profile shows.

A throwback on the model's Instagram page shows her fishing at the Jersey Shore as a child.

Maenner's bio on The Industry website says she began modeling at 5 years old, and later returned to the industry when she moved to Los Angeles, after college.

On the west coast, Maenner started out as a social media marketing intern for GUESS?, and relaunched her modeling career having appeared in campaigns for Skims, by Kim Kardashian, Juicy Couture, and Bobbi Brown’s cosmetics, according to The Industry website.

As for Bosa: The edge rusher comes from a legacy of standout players, though he made a name for himself as a standout defensive end at THE Ohio State. He was picked second overall by the 49ers before winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

Since being drafted, Bosa has become a standout defensive end for the perennial playoff team, recording 53.5 sacks in five seasons - with one cut short due to injury - with an interception, 10 forced fumbles, adn three fumble recoveries.

Bosa signed an extension with the 49ers worth more than $150 million, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time.

This season, Bosa was credited with 53 combined tackles - 27 solo - starting in all 17 games and recording 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and he was credited for four passes defended as top-seeded San Francisco made it back to the Super Bowl.

Maenner appears to be cheering on her beau, as she was tagged in a photo on Instagram at a club in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Super Bowl kicks off at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, where Bosa and Maenner hope to celebrate with a ring in Las Vegas as they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game for the second time in five years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.