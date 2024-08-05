On July 11, 2023, the resident discovered the illegal activity on their Home Equity Line of Credit Account.

It was determined that someone set up an online bank account and moved money from the victim’s Home Equity Line of Credit Account into a fraudulent checking account. Two checks, totaling $389,200.00, were subsequently issued from the fraudulent checking account, Bedminster Township police said.

After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Torian Devonte Fridia was responsible for depositing one of the checks for $197,100 into a bank account and then making withdrawals, according to the police.

Fridia was charged with forgery, theft, and theft by deception among other charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the individual responsible for depositing the second check.

If you can provide any information, please contact Officer Jim Browne at 215-795-2972 ext. 108, or jbrowne@bedminsterpd.com, or click here to submit a tip.

