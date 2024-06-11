Mostly Cloudy 71°

SHARE

4-Year-Old Critical After Northeast Philadelphia Crash: Authorities

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after a two-car crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood on Monday evening, June 10, city police say. 

Scene from the Holmesburg crash on Monday, June 10

Scene from the Holmesburg crash on Monday, June 10

 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The wreck happened near Frankford and Solly avenues just before 5 p.m., PPD said. 

A 67-year-old man in a red Hyundai lost control of his car and struck a white Volkswagen on the driver's side at the intersection, authorities said. The Volkswagen spun out and hit an overpass pillar on its passenger side. 

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 26-year-old woman, is in stable condition. Her 4-year-old passenger was listed as critical and will be airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia once he is stabilized, according to police. 

The driver of the Hyundai was also hospitalized in critical condition and is in police custody, they added. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE