4-Year-Old Critical After Northeast Philadelphia Crash: Authorities

The wreck happened near Frankford and Solly avenues just before 5 p.m., PPD said.

A 67-year-old man in a red Hyundai lost control of his car and struck a white Volkswagen on the driver's side at the intersection, authorities said. The Volkswagen spun out and hit an overpass pillar on its passenger side.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 26-year-old woman, is in stable condition. Her 4-year-old passenger was listed as critical and will be airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia once he is stabilized, according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai was also hospitalized in critical condition and is in police custody, they added.

