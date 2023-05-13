4 From Philadelphia Killed In Crash On I-95 In CT

The four, who all share the same address in Philadelphia, were traveling in a 2019 GMC Terrain in Stamford when the vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended a tractor trailer around 3 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Connecticut State Police said.

The following victims, who are believed to be family members, were pronounced dead at the scene:

Driver, Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, age 49;

Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, age 59;

Joel E. Contreras Francisco, age 29;

Daniel Contreras Francisco, age 23.

Both vehicles came to "positions of uncontrolled final rest" in the center lane, according to police.

The male driver of the tractor-trailer, New Jersey resident Lorquet Moise, age 46, of Elmwood Park in Bergen County, was not injured, according to police.

Both involved vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed by East Coast Towing. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to assist with scene processing.

The crash remains actively under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Trooper Daniel Sottini at Daniel.Sottini@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.