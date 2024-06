Authorities said the 28-year-old woman was struck in the face on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue in Tacony around 12:45 a.m.

A private vehicle took her to Nazareth Hospital before she was transferred to Temple University Hospital, PPD said.

The motive remains unknown and no arrest has been made, officials said Sunday. Detectives continue to investigate.

