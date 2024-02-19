25 People Scramble As Cockfighting Ring Is Uncovered In Doylestown: SPCA

Twenty-five people fled when officials from the Bucks County SPCA and Plumstead police arrived to the Doylestown property Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18, the Bucks SPCA said.

Cesar Cordova-Morales, who remained at the scene, was detained by police. He was carrying a satchel containing several bottles of steroids, cutting instruments, string, artificial metal spurs, spur covers, and other items commonly used in cockfighting, police said. He has been arraigned and is being held on $50,000 bail at Bucks County Jail.

Two bloodied roosters who were loose and injured from their recent fighting were among nearly 50 roosters, hens, and pullets kept in cages and small boxes in and around the garage, the Bucks SPCA said. Two more were recovered from a locked vehicle in the driveway. Four recently deceased roosters were found in a barrel behind the garage, responders said.

The caged animals had no food, inadequate shelter, and frozen water bowls. Many of the roosters had had their combs and wattles cut off, a common practice with birds used for fighting. Other roosters were found to have injuries and deep puncture wounds likely the result of fighting. An investigation of the property turned up razor sharp metal blades (spurs) that are tied to the rooster’s legs to inflict maximum harm on their opponents.

"Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states. This kind of egregious animal cruelty is a third-degree felony offense in Pennsylvania," the Bucks SPCA said. "It is a federal offense to transport animals across state lines for the purpose of fighting. Those who seek to profit off animal fighting – as well as those who gamble on or attend such activities – are guilty of felony level animal cruelty as well."

Charges are pending against the residents of the property and those in attendance.

“It is hard to believe that people can be so cruel as to raise and fight animals to the death for amusement and personal gain,” said BCSPCA executive director Linda Reider. “We will remain tireless in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice while we care for these injured and abused animals.”

Officials relocated all 49 animals to safety by early Sunday evening. The shelter will continue to house and care for these birds throughout the duration of this ongoing investigation. Donate to the Animal Relief Fund to help us care for these animals.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.