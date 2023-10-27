2 Killed, 3 Hurt In Rollover Crash: Philadelphia Police

It happened around 11 a.m. on East Lehigh Avenue near the corner with Jasper Street, city police told Daily Voice.

A grey Dodge Caravan was headed south on East Lehigh it struck a grey Acura, authorities said. Video uploaded to the Citizen App showed the Dodge rolled on its side and the Acura resting on the sidewalk.

Police said the man and woman in the Dodge were each pronounced dead at the scene, though their names were not given.

An adult woman and two minors in the Acura were taken to Jefferson Hospital where they remain in stable condition, authorities said.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and towed from the scene, they added.

