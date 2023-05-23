19-Year-Old Sought In Connection With Multiple Shootings, Robberies: Philadelphia PD

Brian Amerman of Philadelphia is wanted for a probation violation stemming from a 2022 arrest when he was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, and resisting, city police wrote in a release.

Amerman is a person of interest in the following incidents, according to the department:

On Friday, May 12, a 21-year-old man was depositing money at an ATM on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when he was approached by two gunmen, per police. The suspects hit the victim over the head with a pistol and stole his car and some cash, authorities said.

On Sunday, May 14, a 17-year-old was shot three times in the leg on the 2800 block of Amber Street. He was taken to Temple Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, May 17, a 43-year-old man on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard was hit over the head and robbed at gunpoint of his car and some cash.

Hours later that same day, a 53-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, near an ATM on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Avenue. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

On Sunday, May 21, a 22-year-old man was found o the 2800 block of Amber Street with two gunshots to the leg. He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on Amerman's whereabouts is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department's website.

