14-Hour SWAT Standoff Ends In Gunfight With Police In Philadelphia Neighborhood: Reports

Officers were initially called to the 400 block of W. Bringhurst Street on reports of an armed man around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford tells 6abc.

A family member gave the officers access to the property Sunday morning, after negotiations with police from outside, the outlet said. That's when the suspect began to fire, authorities said. Police fired back, hitting him.

The officers were hit in their bulletproof vests and have been released from the hospital, while the suspect's condition was not clear.

Video on the Citizen app shows the incident unfolding.

Philadelphia PD did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

