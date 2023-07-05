Fair 90°

Work To Begin On $2.3 Million Skate Park In Reading

Crews are set to begin work this week at the site of a planned skate park in Reading, according to City Hall.

crews will break ground at the site on Thursday.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Lukas Bato
Mac Bullock
 City officials, the Reading Skatepark Association, and Holistic Skate Shop will host a ceremonial groundbreaking at 6th and Canal streets at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. 

The project is expected to cost $2.34 million, officials said in a release. Grind Line and Land Tech are contracted to perform $744,890 in land development, while firm Spotts, Stevens and McCoy is under agreement to install the park features for $1,599,138.89.

The park is funded in part through $290,000 in state grants, officials noted. 

