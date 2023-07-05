Work To Begin On $2.3 Million Skate Park In Reading

City officials, the Reading Skatepark Association, and Holistic Skate Shop will host a ceremonial groundbreaking at 6th and Canal streets at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

The project is expected to cost $2.34 million, officials said in a release. Grind Line and Land Tech are contracted to perform $744,890 in land development, while firm Spotts, Stevens and McCoy is under agreement to install the park features for $1,599,138.89.

The park is funded in part through $290,000 in state grants, officials noted.

