Women Stole $16K During 'Organized' Retail Thefts In Berks, Lancaster Co.: Police

Across multiple incidents in Cumru Township and Lancaster County, authorities said three women stole at least $16,000 in merchandise. One of the women distracted the employees while the others stole the goods, according to investigators.

Authorities say they are targeting cosmetics and skin care products from pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. They drive a light-colored Toyota Sienna.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913 or submit an anonymous tip online.

