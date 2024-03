It happened on the 400 block of Lehigh Street around 9:20 p.m., according to investigators.

The victim, 25, was struck multiple times in the leg and taken to Reading Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, said police.

The suspects are described as two men, possibly Hispanic wearing dark clothing, said detectives. An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call 610-655-6116.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.