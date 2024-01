The footage, uploaded by firefighters and timestamped just after 9 a.m., appears to show the southbound trailer jackknife while negotiating a snowy curve.

The trailer is seen sliding through the intersection with Washington Street and clipping a pedestrian crosswalk signal before toppling a flag pole and a lamppost in front of Shenandoah Ambulance.

Daily Voice has reached out to Shenandoah Borough police for more details.

