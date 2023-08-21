Wanted Berks Birthday Party Shooter ID'd As Delco Native: Authorities

Jayce Donte Lee, of Folcroft, is believed to have fired a handgun that struck one man in his abdomen and another in his finger and right thigh, during the party on the 100 block of Butternut Court in South Heidelberg Township around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said.

Then, Lee — who had used a stolen gun — fled on foot, Gombar said. Both victims were taken to the Tower Health Reading Hospital for emergency medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.

The investigation identified Lee, a Delaware County native, as the shooter. He also has ties to Reading. The firearm use in the incident was discarded at the scene and later recovered by detectives. It had previously been reported stolen to the Reading Police Department in April 2023.

Lee was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Persons not to Possess a Firearm, Firearms not to be Carried Without a License, and Receiving Stolen Property. He remains at large.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or knows the current whereabouts of Jayce Donte LEE, please contact the Berks County Detective’s Office at 610-478-7171 or Crime Alert Berks County at (877) 373-9913.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.