Video Captures 'Alleged Illegal Activity' That Left Reading Parking Authority Employee Jobless

The video, uploaded by Facebook user Gil Benz late on Sunday, May 14, appears to show two people sitting in a parked RPA car. The 10-second clip had garnered over 50,000 views by the evening hours on Monday, May 15.

In a statement issued Monday evening, RPA said it was "aware of public social media posts alleging illegal activity taking place in one of its vehicles."

After conducting an "investigation," RPA said that the employee was fired "immediately for failure to follow multiple company policies." They did not name a specific policy.

The other person in the video was not a parking authority employee, they added.

"Reading Parking Authority’s existing operating procedures specify that all tickets are reviewed for accuracy by a supervisor within one business day," RPA continued.

"In light of these developments, any tickets issued by this employee underwent a secondary review today. One ticket was determined to be potentially unclear and was dismissed."

Parking authority management said they were "unable" to give more details on "confidential employee matters," but claimed the incident "does not represent the RPA workforce as a whole."

"Behavior like this will not be tolerated, and RPA is investigating additional measures to prevent it from happening again in the future."

The Reading Parking Authority is managed by its board of directors and its executive director, not the Mayor's Office or City Hall, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.