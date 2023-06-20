Victim Dies After Pair Charged In Reading Shooting

Authorities were called to the 300 block of Penn Street around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 for reports of shots fired, the department wrote in a release. They arrived to find that two men riding in a car had been ambushed, officials wrote.

One victim, 29, was found outside of the vehicle with injuries to his head and right arm, police said. The other, 30, was found in the crashed car at 5th and Penn streets with a gunshot wound to the head, they added.

Both men were alive when they were taken to an area hospital, per the release.

Early on Monday, June 19, 24-year-old Kevin Irizarry-DeMarco and 31-year-old John Roman were arrested in connection with the attack, police said.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries late on Monday, according to authorities. Investigators are now expecting to charge both suspects with murder, they added.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116.

