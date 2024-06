State police said it's happened multiple times since March.

The vandals pry open the ventilation gates on the door of the windmills' electrical compartments, then fire a gun at the components inside, causing significant damage and shutting down the turbines, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Frackville at 610-378-4454 or submit a tip online.

