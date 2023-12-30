A Few Clouds 36°

Trooper Stabbed 'Numerous Times' Pennsylvania State Police Say

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was stabbed while serving a warrant in Berks County on Saturday, according to a release by Trooper David Beohm. 

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle and a map show the location in Tilden Township where the trooper was stabbed. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/PA State Police @PAStatePolice (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Two troopers were sent to serve a 302 warrant which is for involuntary mental health commitment for a 27-year-old man. 

They arrived at 293 Bachmoll Road, Tilden Township at 8:42 a.m. on Dec. 30, Beohm detailed. 

"During their interaction with the male one of the troopers was stabbed numerous times in the leg," Beohm stated in the release. 

Troopers were able to subdue the male and take him into custody. 

He was taken to Penn State St Joseph’s Hospital for the 302 evaluation, then he was released back into state police custody and held at PSP Hamburg as charges are pending as of 2:30 p.m.

"The injured trooper was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital (Cedar Crest). The sustained injuries are not life threatening," Beohm concluded. 

