Suspects Wanted For Shooting In Muhlenberg: Authorities

The suspects were walking on the 2400 block of Kutztown Road when a car double parked beside them around 6:45 p.m., police said in a release on July 31.

After a brief interaction with the driver, one of the men took out a pistol and shot a nearby parked car, authorities said. The driver of the double-parked car sped off.

The suspect with the pistol was wearing all black, while the other was armed with an AR-style rifle and wore black and blue, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muhlenberg Township Police Det. Chris Hess at 610-929-5454 or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.

