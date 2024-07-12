Stephen A. Dunkle, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fleetwood police said in a release.

The crash happened at Park and Keller roads around 3:30 p.m., officials wrote. Dunkle's northbound car was struck by a 24-year-old eastbound driver, flipping his vehicle on its roof and ejecting him, police said.

The 24-year-old was evaluated by EMS at the scene, according to authorities.

The area was closed to through traffic for two hours while crews investigated the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.