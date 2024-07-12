Light Rain 79°

Stephen Dunkle Killed In Rollover Crash: Fleetwood PD

One man died following a two-car crash in Richmond Township on Thursday, July 11, according to authorities. 

Keller Road and Park Road in Richmond Township; Fleetwood PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/ Inset: Fleetwood PD
Mac Bullock
Stephen A. Dunkle, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fleetwood police said in a release. 

The crash happened at Park and Keller roads around 3:30 p.m., officials wrote. Dunkle's northbound car was struck by a 24-year-old eastbound driver, flipping his vehicle on its roof and ejecting him, police said. 

The 24-year-old was evaluated by EMS at the scene, according to authorities. 

The area was closed to through traffic for two hours while crews investigated the crash. 

