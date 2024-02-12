Shots Fired At Elementary School Building In Berks County: Police

Authorities said they were called to the area near the Berkshire Hills Townhomes around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 for reported gunfire.

Further investigation revealed somebody had fired multiple shots at the back of the school about a block away on Iroquois Avenue, police said. There were "multiple people present at the time of the incident," according to the release.

Officials added the shooting appears to be an isolated incident that was "not related to the school or any school activities."

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Jonathan Zaun at 610-678-3431.

