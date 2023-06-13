Serial Armed Robber Sought In Berks County, Troopers Say

The crimes occurred at the Sunoco at 3123 Pricetown Road in Alsace Township, troopers said in a release.

In the first robbery on Saturday, June 10, the suspect approached the back door from Oley Road around 4:45 a.m. and ordered an employee to follow him inside, police said.

Then he took out a gun and made the employee wait by the cooler as he filled a cardboard box with "tobacco products," according to authorities. The worker was forced to open the cash register and the suspect fled after stealing an unknown amount, troopers said.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, black gloves, an orange winter hat, a yellow mask, sunglasses, and a black and green backpack.

On Tuesday, June 13, police said the suspect returned at nearly the exact same time — 4:44 a.m. — and rushed the employee with a gun. He "placed the employee inside the cooler" and stole tobacco products, scratch-off lottery tickets, and cash before fleeing the scene, troopers wrote.

During the Tuesday robbery, he wore a black or light gray hoodie, a white N95 mask, light-colored "sports sunglasses," and the same black pants, shoes, gloves, and backpack as before, police noted.

The suspect is described as a white man.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Reading at 610-378-4011.

