Leroy K. Smith, 83, was the driver of a car that veered off the road and hit several parked vehicles in Hegins Township on March 6, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a release.

Smith, of Barry Township, died from multiple traumatic injuries on Tuesday, June 27, the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Hegins Township Police Department also investigated Smith's death, the Coroner's Office noted.

