PA Teacher Suspended As Cops Investigate 'Predator Catcher' YouTube Video

A teacher in Schuylkill County has been placed on indefinite administrative leave pending the results of a police investigation, officials say.

Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 3 that an unnamed high school teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video" and that they have been suspended as a result.

He did not describe or identify the video, though he said the "incident" did "not appear to involve any Blue Mountain students.

The Pottsville Republican & Herald reports that a Blue Mountain High School teacher appeared in a video uploaded by a user who calls themselves the "Luzerne County Predator Catcher."

It was not immediately clear which video on the channel is said to depict the teacher.

Helsel said the district referred the matter to state police, and that the district will make a final decision after the investigation concludes. The district will not comment on the matter again until then, he added.

Troopers said they were contacted about a video involving "suspected criminal activity" and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

