Meanwhile, family members are raising money for funeral expenses for Jazavier Phelps-Hines, of Reading.

Phelps-Hines died on Saturday, Aug. 3 at about 3:40 p.m. when his car was struck by a train in Tilden Township, according to the Berks County Coroner's Office.

"We are heartbroken to share that Jazavier Phelps has passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident," a relative wrote on this GoFundMe page. "He was a beloved son, grandson, nephew and friend. This loss has left his family in deep grief."

Jazavier was the son of Lannie Hines and Tylyn Phelps, according to his obituary posted on the Harris Funeral Home website.

A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church at 436 South 7th St. in Reading. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here for Jazavier Phelps-Hines' obituary on the Harris Funeral Home website.

