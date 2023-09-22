Reading Shopper Wins $637K Playing Pennsylvania Lottery

The lucky winner picked up $637,000 by matching all five balls pulled in the Thursday drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, officials said.

The Wawa at 3650 Pottsville Pike is set to receive a $5,000 bonus for vending the winning slip, they added.

It's the second time this week an area player hit it big at Wawa — on Wednesday, September 20, a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Northeast Philadelphia stopped by a Roosevelt Boulevard location for a Powerball ticket and walked away $150,000 richer.

Winners are not identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winning players have up to one year from the draw date to claim their prize, and winning tickets should be signed and stored somewhere safe, officials said.

More than 16,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in Thursday's drawing, and every play should double-check their ticket every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

