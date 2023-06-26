Reading Shopper Buys $650K Lotto Ticket At Grocery Store

The lucky winner matched all five balls pulled in the Sunday, June 25 drawing of the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, Pennsylvania Lottery representatives wrote in a release.

The Redner's at 3205 North 5th Street Highway in Reading will now receive a $5,000 bonus for vending the winning numbers, they added.

The winner will not be identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated, lotto officials said. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize, and winning players should always sign the back of their ticket immediately.

More than 17,000 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Sunday drawing, and all players are encouraged to double-check their tickets every time.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

