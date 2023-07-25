Reading Shooting Victim Was Father Of Six, Loved Ones Say

Garman's suspected killer, 32-year-old Vincent Sanchez, is currently sought by police on an arrest warrant.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Gene Garman and Jean (Kohl) Miley, Garman was the husband of Amaryllis N. Garman, according to his obituary. Loved ones said he leaves behind six children: Michael Perez, Milemi Perez, Luisa Perez, Ellis Garman Jr., Tiara Rodriguez, and Roberto Hernandez.

"A husband father and brother has been taken too early from us," his wife wrote on a GoFundMe to help assist the family handle end-of-life costs. Within just three days of going live, the crowdfunding effort has raised more than $5,500 of its $10,000 goal.

The money, Amaryllis says, will go toward funeral expenses.

Friends and loved ones posted tributes on Facebook after news of Garman's death spread.

According to his own Facebook profile, Garman was employed as a molder at Hamburg Manufacturing and attended Reading Senior High School as well as Reading Area Community College.

Click here to support Ellis Garman's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com or here to read his full obituary from Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home.

