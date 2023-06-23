Reading Shooting Suspects Charged Again After Second Victim Dies Of Wounds

The shooting occurred on the 300 block of Penn Street around 1:15 a.m. on June 18, Daily Voice reported.

Responding officers arrived to find a 29-year-old victim outside of the vehicle with injuries to his head and right arm, police said. The other, 30, was found in the crashed car at 5th and Penn streets with a gunshot wound to the head, they added.

Early on Monday, June 19, 24-year-old Kevin Irizarry-DeMarco and 31-year-old John Roman were arrested in connection with the attack.

One of the victims died late on Monday, and investigators said they expected to charge each man with murder. Reading police now say they expect to file more charges after the second victim, 29-year-old Jamar Oliver, also died.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police at 610-655-6116.

