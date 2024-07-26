Reading Man Sentenced For Trying To Kill FBI Agents: Prosecutors

Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 42, was also given five years of supervised release, a $4,500 fine, and an $800 special assessment, prosecutors said in a release on Wednesday, July 24.

Authorities said Vega-Rodriguez was wanted for a state parole violation when the agents spotted him on West Greenwich Street on March 1, 2020.

They tried to stop him but Vega-Rodriguez drew a handgun from his waistband and opened fire as he fled, authorities said. No one was injured.

Vega-Rodriguez was later tracked 30 miles away to Leola, Lancaster County, and arrested early on March 3, 2020, according to officials. He pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder of a federal law enforcement officer and related offenses in February.

“Rafael Vega-Rodriguez tried to murder three FBI agents doing their job, which, on that day, was to effect his lawful arrest,” said US Jacqueline Attorney Romero.

“He’s proven himself to be a violent, dangerous man, a threat not just to law enforcement, but the community, as well. We’re all safer with him behind bars and today’s sentence ensures that’s exactly where he’ll spend the next several decades of his life.”

