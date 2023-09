The driver hit a parked car head-on on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m., according to police.

First responders treated the driver at the scene and rushed them to Reading Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, RPD said.

They have not been identified by police as of late Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

