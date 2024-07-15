Reading Businessman Sold Fentanyl To Undercover Detectives, DA Says

Gregory Borges, 60, was charged with drug and firearms offenses, prosecutors said.

Detectives began investigating Borges in May and made multiple controlled buys of fentanyl from his business Gshirt Inc. at 921 Penn Street, authorities wrote in a release.

"He was selling this lethal product and storing it at this location," the DA's Office said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his business on Wednesday, July 10 and raided it on Friday, according to the release. Borges was arrested the same day and found to have cocaine in his possession, prosecutors said.

In addition to the 40 grams of cocaine, detectives said they found:

163 suspected fentanyl pills

$520 cash

An H&R Young American .22 revolver

A Star 9mm semi-auto handgun

865 grams of suspected marijuana

426 grams of synthetic cannabinoids

Packaging materials and other related drug paraphernalia

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of over $7,000, the DA's Office said.

The 60-year-old Reading resident is being held on $150,000 bail and the investigation is ongoing, they added. Borges has a preliminary hearing on July 26, court records show.

