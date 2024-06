The hit-and-run crash happened at Delaney Traffic Circle near the exit to Buttonwood Street on June 23, as detailed in the police release.

He did not stop to provide his name and insurance information, according to investigators — they also noted that his motorcycle did not appear to have a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call borough police at 610-373-0111 or submit a tip online through Crimewatch.

