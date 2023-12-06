27-Year-Old Dump Truck Driver Lost Control In Wreck That Killed SUV Driver In Amity: Police

The crash that killed Ford Explorer driver, Lawrence Urban 65, of Birdsboro, happened around 10:45 a.m. on Ben Franklin Highway (Rt. 422) and N. Monocacy Creek Road in Amity Township, Chief Jeffrey Smith said.

The dump truck towing the woodchipper was heading east when it lost control just before the N. Monocacy Creek Road intersection and went into the westbound lanes, hitting the Ford Explorer.

The Explorer was then struck by a Peterbilt tractor trailer, which was also heading west, Smith said.

The dump truck driver, Ryan Kardoley, and passenger, Jordan Ruiz, both 27-year-old men from Reading, were hospitalized with unknown injuries. The tractor trailer driver was not injured but Urban was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner.

The Amity Township Police Deparment, Amity Fire/Rescue, Monarch Fire Company, Tower Direct EMS, PSP Crash Reconstruction team, Berks Mont Towing, and Harners Auto Body all responded. The scene was clear by 3:30 p.m.

