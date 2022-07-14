Would-Be Catalytic Converter Thief Shot By Officer During Pursuit In Berks County: Police

A cop shot a would-be catalytic converter thief who led police on a chase through Berks County Thursday, July 14, authorities said.

Officers responding to a theft call found Tyvan Barnett, 25, Ejau Collazo, 18, and one other man trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the 200 block of South 5th Street in Reading, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Cops spotted one of the men holding what appeared to be a saw or car jack before the trio fled in a black Honda Accord, authorities said.

Officers pursued the sedan, but when the group refused to stop, a chase ensued.

The pursuit continued throughout Reading, before entering westbound Route 422 and then onto eastbound Route 12, detectives said. The Honda later got off Route 12 at the River Road Exit where it stopped after entering a dead-end road.

Cops gave verbal commands, but the trio ignored them and raced toward one of the officers, they said.

In response, one officer opened fire on the Honda, striking the driver, Barnett.

The sedan then struck a patrol car before fleeing the scene, authorities said. The car was found in the 4000 block of River Road in Muhlenberg Township, where Barnett and Collazo were arrested.

A man in the front passenger seat fled the scene, and police were still looking for him Wednesday evening.

Barnett was taken to Tower Health – Reading Hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

No police officers were injured during the incident. The involved officer has not been identified.

Barnett has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy.

Collazo has been charged with criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy.

Collazo was taken to Berks County Central Booking, where he was awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

An independent agency will be investigating the officer-involved shooting as per District Attorney John T. Adams’ protocol.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

