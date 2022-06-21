Contact Us
WINNER: $1 Million PA Lottery Scratch-Off Sold In Berks County

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Radcliffe’s Great Valu is located at 953 State St. in Mertztown
Radcliffe’s Great Valu is located at 953 State St. in Mertztown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Berks County.

The $1 million Power Payday scratch-off was sold at Radcliffe’s Great Valu on State Street in Mertztown, state lottery officials said on Friday, June 17.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. 

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

