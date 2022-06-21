WINNER: $1 Million PA Lottery Scratch-Off Sold In Berks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Berks County.

The $1 million Power Payday scratch-off was sold at Radcliffe’s Great Valu on State Street in Mertztown, state lottery officials said on Friday, June 17.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

