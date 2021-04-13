West Reading PD Deny Claims Of Active Shooter On Reading Hospital Campus

West Reading police have denied claims that reported there was an active shooter on the Reading Hospital campus Monday evening.

Police were dispatched to the Reading Hospital doctor's office building on South Seventh Avenue for a report of someone who had been shot, West Reading police said.

The victim -- who was shot in a hotel parking lot in Spring Township --was mistakenly taken to the Doctor's Office building when they should have been taken to the emergency department, police said.

Police confirm there was no shooting on the hospital campus, nor was anyone in danger.

A second shooting victim was taken to the Reading Hospital emergency department, according to news reports.

The shooting victims' conditions are unknown.

As of Tuesday, police identified the Fairfield Inn & Suites parking lot shooting suspects as Pedro Franco-Flores, 21, and Joel Joshua San Andres, 19, WFMZ reports.

They were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

San Andres was committed to the Berks County Jail, with his bail set at $750,000 while Franco-Flores remains at large, the outlet reports.

The West Reading Police Department is continuing to assist the Springfield Township Police Department and Berks County District Attorney's Office with their ongoing investigation into the shooting at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

