Walmart Dumper Was 'Dissatisfied' With Customer Service, Say Police

The man accused of dumping bleach, maple syrup, and motor oil on the floor of a Berks County Walmart did so because he had "waited in line too long," according to authorities.

Leonard E. Repp Jr., a 46-year-old Whitehall resident, is accused of masterminding the two bizarre incidents that left messes on the floor of the Tilden Township supermarket on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, police said.

Repp told investigators he was "dissatisfied" with his customer service experience at a Lehigh Valley area Walmart that made him wait around too long, and that he was simply venting his frustrations at the Tilden Walmart, according to police.

The 46-year-old said he "did not believe what he was doing was criminal" when he allegedly spilled pickles, hot sauce, and jam on the floor, authorities wrote.

In both instances, police said Repp brought along a 13-year-old boy to the Tilden Walmart. The child is a family friend and is not biologically related to Repp, authorities noted.

Repp was charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and summary criminal mischief, Tilden Township police said.

