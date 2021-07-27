US Marshals Nab PA Driver In South Jersey Road Rage Shooting, Authorities Say

U.S Marshals captured a Pennsylvania driver accused of brandishing a gun and shooting at another driver during a road rage incident in South Jersey last month, authorities said.

The victim told NJ State troopers that their Ford F-150 was struck by gunfire as they were approaching exit 35 on State Highway 55 southbound in Vineland City on June 20, authorities said.

The victim said the driver of an unidentified white SUV fired the gun during a road rage incident and fled southbound, according to NJ State Police.

The victim described the driver, which led investigators to Cary Speaks, 29, of Birdsboro, PA, who also owned the white Acura MDX with a Pennsylvania license plate, authorities said.

On July 15, NJ State Police troopers found the Acura in Reading, PA, and arrested Speaks at his home in Birdsboro, PA with help from the Robeson Police Department, Berks County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, and Pennsylvania State Police.

A search of the Acura turned up an emptied magazine and evidence of gunfire inside the passenger's compartment, authorities said.

During a search of Speak's home, investigators found a .380 caliber handgun, which matched the description of the weapon used during the road rage shooting, state police said.

Speaks was charged with criminal attempt homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was sent to the Berks County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

