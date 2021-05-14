Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Berks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

UNDERCOVER BUST: Berks Man With Gun Sold Heroin, Fentanyl To Disguised Officers, DA Says

Cecilia Levine
Diego Rosario Plasencia
Diego Rosario Plasencia Photo Credit: Berks County DA

A Berks County man was arrested for dealing heroin and fentanyl after selling the drugs to undercover officers, authorities said Friday.

Diego Rosario Plasencia, 23, of Reading, was arrested on May 14 following a nearly 6-month investigation, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said.

An investigation was launched in November 2020 after authorities were tipped off to Plasencia dealing heroin, fentanyl and other drugs within Reading, Adams said.

After Plasencia sold the drugs to undercover detectives, a search warrant was executed May 14 at his North 9th Street home, the DA said.

The search warrant, signed by Magisterial District Judge Kylie Scott, turned up:

  • A gun (Schmefsser GSG-MP40 22LR cal.) with an obliterated serial number
  • A plastic bag containing approximately 100 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix
  • Two functional, digital scales
  • Packaging material

Plasencia was taken into custody on Wyomissing and taken to the Central Processing Center, where he was released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.  

